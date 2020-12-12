Homemade Holiday Apple Crumb Pie

Be Kind Bake House Shares Their Recipe

HONESDALE, Pa. — Be Kind Bake House in Honesdale is noted for their mouth-watering made from scratch pies. We stopped by to learn how to make their signature apple crumb pie, perfect for your holiday table. Here's the delicious recipe:

Crust:

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold butter diced

1/4 cup cold water

Filling:

6 cups apples (peeled, cored, and sliced about 1/4" thick)

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of salt

Crumb Topping:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup all- purpose flour

1/4 cup cold butter, diced

Pinch of salt

Step 1

In a mixer or food processor on low speed, combine the flour and salt. Then add butter and slowly the water until it begins to come together. Turn speed up high and mix until there are no crumbs in the bowl. Remove dough from the bowl and pat into 2 disks. Wrap the disks in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. (You will have enough pie crust for 2 pies. You can freeze the other disk for later use, or make a double crust pie instead of a crumb topping.)

Step 2

Preheat the oven to 375°. On a floured work surface, roll out 1 disk of the dough into a circle around 1/4 inch thick and about 2” larger than the size of your pie plate. You can place your pie plate on top of the dough to cut a circle a few inches larger than your pie plate. Place the crust on the plate and fold the edges so they don’t hang over the edge of the plate. Crimp the edge of the dough with either your fingers or a fork and place the pie crust on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Step 3

Combine the apples with the sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until the apples are thoroughly coated. Pour the filling into the pie crust.

Step 4

Mix the flour, sugar, salt, and butter in your mixer on low speed for about 3 minutes until the butter resembles loose crumbs. After 3 minutes, turn the mixer on 2nd speed and mix for another 3 minutes until the mixture clumps together in your hand like wet sand. Cover the top of the apples with the crumb topping.

Step 5