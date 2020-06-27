HAZLETON, Pa. — The Top of The 80s restaurant offers an array of delectable dishes, cocktails and a beautiful view. Their outdoor patio is open and this is the perfect time to enjoy the experience. Their executive chef prepared his signature Chicken and Crab Piccata.

6 oz. Crab meat

9 oz. chicken cutlets

6 Silver dollar Mushrooms, sliced

2 tbsp. capers

1 tbsp. shallot chopped

1/4 c. white wine

1/4 c. chicken stock

1 lemon, squeezed 1/4 c flour

2 tbsp butter 2 tbsp olive oil

topped with fresh parsley

Coat chicken in flout. Sautee chicken breast with olive oil in fry pan. Cook both sides for 2-3 minutes.