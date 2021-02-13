Pot Roast In A Skillet

DALLAS, Pa. — Located on a nine hole golf course in Dallas, PA Backwoods Bar and Kitchen not only boasts a beautiful view from every seat, they offer fantastic farm fresh comfort foods and smoked on the premise brisket served up in unique ways. When we stopped by, chef Bolus prepared a delectable pot roast served in a sizzling personal-sized skillet. They also put together a specialty fig cocktail made with fig preserves. Backwoods Bar and Kitchen has a casual, comfortable yet modern vibe.