MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Lanahu Ales Brewery may be in Mountain Top, PA but it has a Hawaiin name. The owners loved to travel with their family to Hawaii but since the brewery is located in the coal region, they named thier brewery lanahu, the Hawaiin word for coal. Owner George, enjoyed brewing so much, that he decided to open his own brewery and share his talent for making beer. Lanahu Ales focuses on IPAs but offers a variety of beers.