Soulfood Made With Love

Paradise Soulfood and Sweets Prepares Comfort Food That It So Delicious You'll Wants A Second Helping
Credit: WNEP-

Paradise Soulfood and Sweets in Scranton serves up delicious comfort foods that are hand-crafted and made with love.  Owner Asia Custus prides herself on her hand prepared and family recipes for entrees and desserts.  She made Fried Catfish and Fried Chicken with Homemade Waffle dishes that were absolutely mouth watering!  Paradise Soulfood and Sweets also makes an array of homemade desserts.