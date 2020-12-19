Celebrating Christmas With A Mexican American Flair

MOSCOW, Pa. — The customs and celebrations of Christmas are filled with family, food and religious observances. Festivities involving families gathering for a meal seem to be a common denominator for Christians throughout the globe. We visited Leonor's Eatery and Crazy Fruits in Moscow, PA where they shared the celebrations of Mexico during the Christmas season and how some of these customs are celebrated here in the United States. Fish is part of the Christmas Eve celebration. The chef prepared a Fried Tilapia and Ponche, a delicious Christmas fruit drink that is served heated.