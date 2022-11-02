x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Long Lasting Alternatives To Valentine Roses

Heart Shaped Leaves Make These Plants Perfect Sweetheart Gifts

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A bouquet of roses of course, is always welcome for a thoughtful, romantic gift. Unfortunately, they don't last very long.  Why not try something a bit different that will last and last. Indoor and outdoor plants have surged in popularity.  They make great gifts for those on your Valentine's Day list.  Paul has a host of plants with heart shaped leaves that would make great gifts as alternatives to roses or floral bouquets. 

In Other News

Topo Chico Thinks You Should Send Your Ex a Cactus and We Agree