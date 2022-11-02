CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — A bouquet of roses of course, is always welcome for a thoughtful, romantic gift. Unfortunately, they don't last very long. Why not try something a bit different that will last and last. Indoor and outdoor plants have surged in popularity. They make great gifts for those on your Valentine's Day list. Paul has a host of plants with heart shaped leaves that would make great gifts as alternatives to roses or floral bouquets.
Long Lasting Alternatives To Valentine Roses
Heart Shaped Leaves Make These Plants Perfect Sweetheart Gifts