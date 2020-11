MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — We travel to Middleburg to Brooke's Sweet N Savory Cafe in Middleburg! Brooke shows us to prepare delicious breakfast turnovers with eggs, sausage and cheese. These delicious treats are perfect for your holiday breakfast table. You and your family will love them. These turnovers are so versatile. You can fill them with fruit, cheese and sauce, or taco meat and cheese. The possibilities are endless.