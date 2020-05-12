Natural and Elegant Holiday Table Scape

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Whether you are preparing for an intimate gathering or a larger celebration, having the perfect table setting adds to tone of the festivities. Chippy White Table in Tunkhannock is a boutique rental/event service that can make your special occasion extraordinary no matter what the size. We stopped by and they created an intimate holiday table using materials from mother nature. Using greens, fruits and other natural elements make for a winter wonderland of elegance.