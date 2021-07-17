POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Hope Hill Lavender Farm began when Wendy and Troy Jochems were looking for a home for themselves and their two horses and combined that with their love of gardening and farming. The rest is history. Wendy took us to the lavender fields to share with us the many types of lavender such as those cultivated for decorative and those for culinary purposes.
Lavender Icing Hope Hill Lavender
Non melt-the info in parenthesis is my amt. covers
2 dozen cupcakes and more
Ingredients
2 cups Crisco shortening (1/2 cup me)
2 pounds (about 8 cups) powdered(2 cups me)
1/2 cup milk (1/8 cup me)
2 tsp lavender extract (1/2 tsp me)
1/2-1teaspoon HHHLF culinary lavender buds
Method
Crisco to bowl, beat add powdered sugar and milk alternate, and then add extract and mortar/pestle lavender buds. (1/2 - 1tsp)
For a twist add some lemon zest to batter and icing YUM