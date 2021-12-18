Celebrating Christmas With Mexican American Flare!

MOSCOW, Pa. — The customs and celebrations of Christmas are often filled with family, food and religious observances. Festivities involving families gathering for a meal seems to be a common denominator throughout the globe. We visited Leonor's Eatery and Crazy Fruits in Moscow where we learned how Mexico celebrates Christmas and how many of the traditions are celebrated by Mexican Americans. We were also treated to a delicious simple fried Talapia and Ponche, a delicious Christmas fruit drink that is served heated.