LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — We visit the amazing Hickory Run State Park. It is one of PA's Great State Parks. The 15,990-acre State Park in Carbon County, lies in the western foothills of the Pocono Mountains. This large park has:

Boulder Field, a striking boulder-strewn area, is a National Natural Landmark. Boulder Field appears striking because of its flatness and the absence of vegetation over the large area of 400 feet by 1,800 feet. Some of the boulders are 26 feet long. Boulder Field has been there, mostly unchanged, for over 20,000 years.