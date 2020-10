MUNCY, Pa. — Who doesn't love a fall scarecrow? They are the classic symbol of fall farm harvest. But scarecrows don't have to be scary. We found the most adorable scarecrow at Gatherings at Muncy Creek Barn Works. Master artisan and owner Sharon Culver created this beautiful piece of autumn art. Sharon was able to take a can and craft embellishments to create this perfect piece. We hope you love it as much as we do!