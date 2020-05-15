Lobster Mac n Cheese...It's Amazing

Damenti's Mac N Cheese for Adults and Kids Versions

HAZLETON, Pa. — Damenti's Restaurant shares their fabulous Mac n Cheese recipe

Adults/Kids version

Ingredients

1 pound Elbow Noodles

1/4 pound butter

1 cup flour

1 quart milk

1 pound cheddar and cooper cheese mix

12 Ounce lobster tail

pinch pepper

1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs

1 small can of crushed tomatoes

Ice for cooling pasta

Bring a good sized pot of salted water to boil.

Cook elbow macaroni 3 minutes less than directions. Drain water from the pot and add ice to stop cooking.

Defrost Lobster and cut in marble sized pieces.

Sautee lobster in 2 tablespoons of butter until almost done.

Melt a stick of butter over low heat.Slowly add flour until the rue is the consistency of porridge.

Add milk while stirring with a wire whip

Bring the sauce to a simmer and add cheese and pepper. Consistency should be like a milk shake. Add more milk if needed.

Drain cooled pasta. Divide pasta in half in 2 bake proof pie pans.

FOR KIDS MAC N CHEESE add cheese sauce and top with 1/2 the breadcrumbs.