Lobster Mac n Cheese...It's Amazing

HAZLETON, Pa. — Damenti's Restaurant shares their fabulous Mac n Cheese recipe
Adults/Kids version
Ingredients
1 pound Elbow Noodles
1/4 pound butter
1 cup flour
1 quart milk
1 pound cheddar and cooper cheese mix
12 Ounce lobster tail
pinch pepper
1 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
1 small can of crushed tomatoes
Ice for cooling pasta
Bring a good sized pot of salted water to boil.
Cook elbow macaroni 3 minutes less than directions. Drain water from the pot and add ice to stop cooking.
Defrost Lobster and cut in marble sized pieces.
Sautee lobster in 2 tablespoons of butter until almost done.
Melt a stick of butter over low heat.Slowly add flour until the rue is the consistency of porridge.
Add milk while stirring with a wire whip
Bring the sauce to a simmer and add cheese and pepper. Consistency should be like a milk shake. Add more milk if needed.
Drain cooled pasta. Divide pasta in half in 2 bake proof pie pans.
FOR KIDS MAC N CHEESE add cheese sauce and top with 1/2 the breadcrumbs.
FOR ADULT MAC N CHEESE add tomatoes and lobster meat and top with breadcrumbs
BAKE AT 350 degrees for 20 minutes