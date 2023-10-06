DALTON, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY DALTON DO IT CENTER Live edge furniture pieces are very popular providing a one of a kind look of rustic elegance. Paul Epsom visits Dalton Do It Center where they head into their lumber yard to take a look at live edge lumber. Now you can create your own live edge pieces to customize your home.

Dalton Do It Center is a family owned store located in Dalton, PA, just north of Scranton. Owned by Doug and Scott LaCoe, the store initially opened as a Do It Center in 1989.



The building the store is in has plenty of history itself: it was originally a power generation plant for the Northern Electric Street Railway. In 1994, Doug was asked by the owner at that time to come work as his manager, and he accepted. One year later, he asked his son Scott, who was 17 at the time, to work at the store as well. In 2000, Doug purchased the business, and father and son have run the business since then.