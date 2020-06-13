LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Country Cupboard in Lewisburg has it all! Retail shops, a greenhouse, a restaurant and a bake shop providing fresh baked goods daily. We visited Melissa at the bake shop, and she showed us how to make their famous pumpkin raisin muffins. You can pick them up at the bake shop, plus they are also traditionally served with their dinners and take out. Country Cupboard's restaurant is offering take out and the retail shops and bake shop are open.

2 cups pumpkin

3 eggs

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 cup raisins

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp ground cloves

3/4 tsp cinnamon

2 1/2 cups flour

3 cups sugar

1/2 tsp salt