The Art of Batik

DALLAS, Pa. — Batik is a wax resist technique using color dye usually on fabric or rice paper. We visit Verve Vertu Art Studio where one of their artists demonstrates this ancient Indonesian art form. Verve Vertu is a community based art studio which focuses on tapping into the creative energy of people with diverse abilities. They welcome the community to join in their open studio. The love of fiber arts has enabled artists to develop wearable art. Felted wool, silk batik, quilting, printing of homemade fabric are used to design wallets, pins, bracelets, necklaces, hats and scarves. Artists also work in traditional mediums such as acrylic, watercolor and pastels. You can visit the Verve Vertu studio/gallery boutique in Dallas, PA.