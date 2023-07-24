Hersheypark's Spooky Season will expand this year with extended hours, added chills, and new delightful treats

Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, the park said Monday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Note: The video is from September 16, 2022.

We might be in the midst of the dog days of summer, but it's never too early to start thinking about Spooky Season!

Hersheypark on Monday announced plans to expand the Hersheypark Halloween seasonal event and its Dark Nights immersive haunt experience with more days and hours, a new fifth haunted house, enhanced scares and exclusive food over seven weekends from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, 2023.

New this season, every Hersheypark Halloween ticket now includes entrance to all five Dark Nights haunted houses and three Scare Zones featuring all-new and evolved stories, as well as 50 family-friendly attractions and thrilling coasters, with lights-out rides on the new Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid and other select coasters.

More than 55 limited-time cocktails, treats and savory eats exclusive to Halloween will be offered during the seasonal event, the park said in a press release.

"Hersheypark Halloween with Dark Nights will open more days and hours than ever for guests to experience new frightening scares this Halloween season," the park said.

Starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, event hours are 5-10 p.m. on Fridays, 12-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-9 p.m. on Sundays.

The Dark Nights immersive haunt experience begins each night at 6 p.m. and extends one hour after closing time - Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m., and Sundays until 10 p.m.

To view full details, tickets and hours, visit www.Hersheypark.com/explore-the-park/halloween.php and www.Hersheypark.com/darknights.

To celebrate the announcement, Hersheypark has turned National Ice Cream Day into a dark and twisted week-long celebration of all things sweet and scary from July 24-30, 2023. Hersheypark’s I Scream Week features a taste of Dark Nights with ghoulish foods, frightening lights-out rides, limited-time retail and a photo opportunity with a scare actor.

For more information, visit www.Hersheypark.com/darknights/#ice-cream.

Dark Nights

The nightmare continues for Dark Nights in its second year, as darkness is sweeping over Hersheypark with new, blood-curdling frights lurking about.

The terrifying tales guests thought they knew are turning the page beginning nightly at 6 p.m.

Auntie Mortem’s Abattoir (ALL-NEW FOR 2023) - Ethel Mortem, known as Auntie to the community, is a second-generation meat processor running the family business with the help of her sinister nieces and nephews. Trucks keep coming to feed the machine, but the bones tell a more sinister story. Farm to table has never been more gruesome when Auntie is planning the menu.

Haunted Coal Mine: Curse Of The Tommyknockers - It's not only the past miners that haunt these shafts but the evil Tommyknockers who must protect their gold by any means necessary. You escaped their mines once before, but will you be so lucky this time? The fear doesn't come from where you're trapped but who you're trapped with.

Creatures Uncaged - Professor Darkstone's prized possessions now run the show. Retrace your steps through their lair but beware, more creatures are lurking in the shadows, and they are hungry for a new audience.

The Descent: Catacombs Of Decay - The tunnels she once prowled are now hers to dwell in forever. Venture into the catacombs of decay to reveal what secrets remain buried in her past, present and future. But, be careful that you don't become part of her collection.

Twisted Carnevil - The darkness of the tent was truly a never-ending carnevil of nightmares. The nightmare continues with venomous twists and turns that will hypnotize some and paralyze others.

Also part of Dark Nights, midways will transform into three Scare Zones each evening.

Fallout Zone (ALL-NEW FOR 2023) - Rogue radioactive material has begun to emit an eerie green fog. Crews are scrubbing the midway to isolate, contain and neutralize any threats. You may avoid the fallout, but can you escape the madness from those within?

Midway Of Misery - Misery loves company…the Decayed Brigade welcomes new sliders from the underworld with more corners to lurk in and ground to cover. Beware to those who flock to the flames: you never know who (or what) is waiting beyond the arch.

Darkstone's Hollow - Ousted from his own show, Darkstone is now caged for all to see and the showmen that hawked his traveling mythical collection now frantically seek shelter from the creatures that have claimed The Hollow as their own.

Hersheypark Halloween

Families can experience Hersheypark Halloween like never before as they play by day and fright by night, with thrills on 50 rides and attractions (weather and maintenance permitting), lights-out rides on select coasters, trick-or-treating, Hershey Characters glow dance parties and the original Creatures Of The Night flashlight tour at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.

Lights-Out Coaster Rides - Coaster fans will feel the rush on thrilling coasters, including the all-new hybrid Wildcat’s Revenge with one-of-a-kind inversions. During the last hour of operation, the lights will go dark for rides on some favorites, like Candymonium, Comet and Lightning Racer. Plus, Laff Trakk will be lights-out all day long.

Hershey's Trick-Or-Treat Trail - Children 12 and younger will be delighted by 13 sweet stops from Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction to Treatville trick-or-treat trail at The Boardwalk At Hersheypark area, where they will find their favorite Halloween candy, plus festive decorations and autumn surprises each operating evening until 8 p.m.

Hershey Characters Glow Dance Party - Guests can dance along with various Hershey Characters for several performances. The Characters are all dressed up in their trick-or-treating finest, partying to the season's classics inside Music Box Theatre.

Creatures Of The Night Attraction - Starting Oct. 13, ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park is getting in on the action, with a special nighttime flashlight tour included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark Halloween when accessing the Zoo from the bridge inside Hersheypark during posted Park hours. Guests can see the wild and fascinating animal activity that only happens after the sun sets.

All-New Dining Experiences and Retail Offerings

Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights will feature an elevated food and beverage scene with more than 55 scary good eats and spell-binding drinks.

Guests can get a taste of some of the frightfully delicious food offerings available during Dark Nights with the Dark Nights Tasting Pass. The Pass includes a choice of up to five specialty menu items from more than 35 food and beverage options at more than 15 locations throughout the Park, such as Toxic Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork Sliders, Blood Orange Lemonade, Black Velvet Cake and more.

Hersheypark is also rolling out the dead carpet with the RIP Dinner Buffet at Great Scare Catering. The dreadfully delicious dinner buffet includes eerie entrées, desserts to die for and more, while some of the monsters lurk about. RIP Dinner Buffet guests will also receive a Single-Use Fast Track accepted at any of the five Dark Nights haunted houses and a Buy One Get One Hyperdeck Coupon, valid on the new Zombie-themed virtual reality game.

Located in Hershey’s Chocolatetown region, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio will offer Spirit’s Rooftop Bar, a rooftop rendezvous available during all Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights operating days starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays exclusive to guests at Hersheypark. Guests who dare to explore the haunted rooftop bar will find spirits both real and imagined - from fiery cocktails and octopus-inspired Bloody Marys to absinthe creations and libations that literally pop tableside.

Guests can also take home a piece of Dark Nights with event-exclusive branded merchandise available at Dark Nights Emporium, Halloween BOOtique and Hersheypark Supply Co.

Ticketing Information

New this year, Dark Nights is included with admission to Hersheypark Halloween. Tickets for the seasonal event are on sale now, with various ticket options available. Guests can save up to 40% on dated one-day tickets by selecting the date of their visit, with Hersheypark Halloween tickets starting at $49.99 plus taxes and fees.

Current 2023 Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits during Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights, with haunted house access included as a new perk based directly on guest feedback.

Guests can get to the fear faster with the Dark Nights Fast Track program for the five haunted houses on the date of visit.