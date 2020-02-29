Greco Roman Penne An Orlando's Tradition

MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando's opened its doors in 1962 serving the Muncy community delicious Italian fare. The passion in their authentic Italian family recipes shines through in every single bite. We visited the Orlando family and they extended their fine hospitality and they crafted their Italian dish of Greco Roman Penne.
Greco Roman Penne by Orlando's
add to saute' pan
olive oil
1/2 cup diced eggplant
1/2 cup diced zucchini
1/2 cup sliced mushrooms
1/4 cup asparagus tips
1 tblsp minced shallot
1 tblsp minced garlic
2 28 oz. cans each San Marzano tomatoes and juice
saute' in pan for 20 minutes
pour mixture over cooked penne
sprinkle 1/4 cup of feta and 1/4 tsp of dried basil on top.
