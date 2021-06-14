From boring to bougie: DIY tips to make your patio pop or deck more delightful

It’s the season for sitting outdoors, partying on the patio and more! But if you’re not really feeling the vibe of your oasis, Newswatch 16 has some ideas!

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — From backyard decks to patios, they are the places we love to kick back and relax around our homes, especially in the summer.

But if your oasis has been feeling a bit bland lately and you need some ideas, help is here!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with DIY guru Julie Piazza. Julie owns Chippy White Table in Tunkhannock.

Ideas for your updated oasis:

The following are some of Julie’s “life-hacks” to improve your outdoor space without spending mega-money:

Consider buying 2 x 8 posts instead of expensive, larger light posts.

Spray outdoor furniture with polyurethane to make it last. Spray items from last season to give it a fresh look.

Stencil a rug on a patio or deck floor instead of buying a pricy one. Plus, it may hold up longer.

Stencil a back door for an extra pop of pattern.

Move indoor plants out.

Spray old lanterns or planter pots.

Plant pollinators plants to see butterflies and hummingbirds all summer.

Potential costs:

2 x 8 posts are approx. $6 at the hardware store.

Spray paint is about $5 can.

Deck paint/stain $40 can

Stencil patterns are around $5.

Add in one “splurge” cost – pick something you really want and go wild!

DIY labor = $0 because it can be fun for the whole family.

More Ideas:

Head here to find some inspiration on Pinterest.