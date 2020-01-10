x
Five parrots separated at British zoo for swearing at guests

A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots whose keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.
Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade, and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August and soon revealed a penchant for blue language. 

The zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichol, said Tuesday that no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny. 

He said, “it’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.” Nichols said the parrots have been separated to save children’s ears. He said they were moved to different areas of the park, so they do not "set each other off." 

This is not the first time a parrot at the zoo has made the news. Back in August, Chico the parrot went viral for singing Beyonce's "If I Were a Boy."