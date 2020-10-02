Steve Martin threw some Iowa caucuses shade at the Oscars

Martin drew a line between the debacle from last Monday's election and the "La La Land" disaster from three years ago.

Steve Martin helped to open the Oscars Sunday and took the opportunity to throw some shade at the debacle that was last Monday's Iowa caucuses.

Doubts remain about the winner of the first-in-the-nation Democratic caucus in large part due to a mobile app that was rolled out with little-to-no testing done. The app was supposed to be used by caucus locations to report their results, but there major technical problems. It led to delays in reporting results for days.

The Iowa Democratic Party has said that former mayor Pete Buttigieg won the most state delegate equivalents, barely edging Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders and Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez have called for at least a partial recanvassing. Some news outlets are refusing to declare a winner due to the irregularities.

At the Oscars, Martin poked fun at the mess while also reminding us of the Academy Awards' own voting screw-up a few years back.

"A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here the Oscars where they accidentally read out the wrong name and it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app," Martin said.