x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

oscars

Steve Martin threw some Iowa caucuses shade at the Oscars

Martin drew a line between the debacle from last Monday's election and the "La La Land" disaster from three years ago.

Steve Martin helped to open the Oscars Sunday and took the opportunity to throw some shade at the debacle that was last Monday's Iowa caucuses.

Doubts remain about the winner of the first-in-the-nation Democratic caucus in large part due to a mobile app that was rolled out with little-to-no testing done. The app was supposed to be used by caucus locations to report their results, but there major technical problems. It led to delays in reporting results for days.

The Iowa Democratic Party has said that former mayor Pete Buttigieg won the most state delegate equivalents, barely edging Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders and Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez have called for at least a partial recanvassing. Some news outlets are refusing to declare a winner due to the irregularities.

At the Oscars, Martin poked fun at the mess while also reminding us of the Academy Awards' own voting screw-up a few years back.

"A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here the Oscars where they accidentally read out the wrong name and it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app," Martin said.

Martin was referring to the 2017 Oscars in which "La La Land" was announced as Best Picture. But presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Duanway were handed the wrong envelope. Moments after "La La Land's" creators were giving their acceptance speech, they announced that "Moonlight" was the actual winner.

RELATED: 'Parasite' made history. Then the Oscars tried to cut their speech off.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: Winner's list and nominees

RELATED: READ: Joaquin Phoenix's full Oscars acceptance speech

RELATED: 2020 Oscars broke or tied 5 Guinness world records

RELATED: Billie Eilish performs touching 'In Memoriam' tribute at Oscars

RELATED: Here's what happened during the commercial breaks at the 2020 Oscars

RELATED: James Corden and Rebel Wilson present Oscars in hilarious 'Cats' costumes

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf and 'Peanut Butter Falcon' co-star Zack Gottsagen present at 2020 Oscars

RELATED: 'Hair Love' director knew he was getting to Oscars years ago

RELATED: Eminem performed at the Oscars and the reactions were award-winning

RELATED: Regina King wears half a million dollars worth of jewelry to the Oscars

RELATED: Billie Eilish was not feeling Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph's singing at the Oscars

RELATED: WATCH: Idina Menzel performs with 9 other Elsas for Oscars 'Frozen' performance

RELATED: Natalie Portman's Oscars cape included names of female directors who were snubbed

RELATED: Janelle Monae drops 'Oscars so White' call-out in Oscar's opening medley

RELATED: Julia Butters packed a turkey sandwich in her $2,500 purse for the Oscars

RELATED: The 'Jojo Rabbit' kids win the award for cutest Oscars red carpet guests

RELATED: 'For Vanessa and the family, peace and love' | Spike Lee's suit honors Kobe at Oscars