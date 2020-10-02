'Parasite' made history. Then the Oscars tried to cut their speech off.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars were booing and chanting to try to get the Oscars to let the 'Parasite' cast and crew finish talking.

"Parasite" made history at the 92nd annual Academy Awards by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture. It was a historic moment, but then the Oscars broadcast seemingly tried to cut off their acceptance speech early and the crowd was not having it.

Producer Kwak Sin-ae had been speaking for about a minute when another person stepped up to the mic to start talking. But that's when the Oscars broadcast cut to Jane Fonda, standing on the side of the stage, as the lights shining on the "Parasite" crew were turned down.

It didn't take long for the boos to rain down.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron, started chanting "Up! Up! Up!," in an attempt to get the producers to bring the lights back on.

In the end, the lights returned and "Parasite" got to finish.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Miky Lee was the woman who spoke after the mics were turned back on. She built South Korea's first movie multiplex and has built a $4.1 billion entertainment empire.