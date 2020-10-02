Billie Eilish performs touching 'In Memoriam' tribute at Oscars

Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas opened and closed the segment respectively.

This year's Oscars "In Memoriam" segment had a touching soundtrack. Grammy award winner Billie Eilish performed a cover of the Beatles' "Yesterday"

Basketball star and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant was the first to be named in the "In Memoriam." Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles two weeks before the Oscar ceremony. He won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film, "Dear Basketball." The film was based on a poem he wrote to announce his retirement from the sport.

Actor Kirk Douglas ended the segment. He died just four days before the ceremony at 103 years old.

There was much speculation over what song Eilish would perform at this year's Academy Awards. The singer said on her Instagram that the song was one she "always loved."

Her brother, Finneas O'Connell performed with her on the keyboard.