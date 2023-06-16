Northeast PA celebrates Juneteenth

Find out when and where communities are celebrating the holiday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The East Stroudsburg University campus will be full of life on Sunday for the second annual Pocono Juneteenth Freedom Fest.

Wilkes-Barre is hosting a Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

There will be music, food, and fun Saturday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Coal Street in the city.

It all starts at noon in Wilkes-Barre.

Another celebration will be held this weekend in the Electric City.

The Black Scranton Project is throwing a free Juneteenth skate party at the Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture along North Main Avenue in Scranton.

Organizers are installing a skating rink in the parking lot, and all skating will be free.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Scranton.