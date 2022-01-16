Butter sculpture broken down as Pa. Farm Show comes to an end

Workers at Reinford Farms say the butter sculpture is estimated to produce enough gas to heat a house for three days.

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — The breakdown of the event's famous butter sculpture signals that the Pennsylvania Farm Show is officially over.

The 31st butter sculpture from the Farm Show was dismantled to be recycled into methane gas.

Reinforced farms in Mifflintown have collected the 1,000 pound butter sculptures for eight years now.

There, officials with the farm say, the butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste from local retailers, is broken down to renewable energy.

"As a farm, we wanna try and be as environmentally friendly and just be able to take it full circle," says Reinford Farms herdsman Becca Walter. "So instead of filling a landfill with food waste, it's an awesome thing to be able to put it into our digester, recycle it."