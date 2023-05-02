Your complete guide to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in Philadelphia

From parking to bag checks, here's what to expect during Taylor Swift's three-day stop at Lincoln Finacial Field.

PHILADELPHIA — For those lucky enough to grab Taylor Swift Era's Tour tickets, the Philadelphia concert days are rapidly approaching!

Swift will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

For those attending any of the shows, here are some guidelines surrounding Lincoln Financial Field and what to anticipate inside the venue.

Travel

The street address for concert-goers is One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147. However, according to Lincoln Financial Field's websites, those using a GPS and driving to the concert will likely have better results by typing in 1020 Pattinson Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147.

Parking

According to Lincoln Finacial Field's parking guidelines, parking areas generally open 4.5 hours before an event begins.

Parking at the stadium is expected to cost $35 for cars and $50 for oversized vehicles. For more information, including public transportation options, click here.

Pink areas surrounding the stadium are marked for tailgating while the red-colored lots are for those who don't plan on tailgating. The Phillies, who typically play at Citizen's Bank Park, will be playing away games throughout Swift's three-day concert series, hopefully freeing up more space!

Once arriving, there are multiple entrances that are located as follows:

LifeBrand Gate: Northeast corner of the stadium

Northeast corner of the stadium XFINITY Gate : Northwest corner of the stadium

: Northwest corner of the stadium Verizon Gate: West side of the stadium

West side of the stadium South Gate: South corner of the stadium

South corner of the stadium North Gate: ADA-designated gate

Escalators are located behind Sections 125, 128, 135, 227, 235 and 241.

There are six first aid locations scattered throughout the stadium, where fans can receive medical treatment if needed. They are located in the Pepsi Plaza and in Sections 114, 136, 217, 233 and 242.

Lincoln Financial Field bag policy

Additionally, fans are encouraged to limit what they bring into the stadium with them.

Fans are allowed to carry in one large clear bag, either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12″ by 6″ by 12″ clear bag, plus a small clutch into the stadium with them.

The larger clear bag must be a standard 12″ by 6″ by 12″ made of clear PVC vinyl and easily searched. The small clutch allows privacy for small personal items and also is easily searched.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

purses larger than a clutch bag

coolers

briefcases

backpacks

fanny packs

cinch bags

luggage of any kind

seat cushions

computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Bottles, cans, or beverages of any kind are not permitted inside the stadium either, according to Lincoln Financial Field's website, but medical exemptions can be made.

What to expect?

The concert will start at 6:30 p.m., and concert-goers will be treated to two opening act performers: Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE, with Gracie Abrams replacing GAYLE on Sunday.