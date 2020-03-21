x
Cheer Up With This Flower Bunny

Creating A Decorative Bunny for Spring

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Potting Shed in Stroudsburg offers beautiful home decorations, floral pieces, candles, plants and more.  We visited the Potting Shed and made an adorable bunny out of faux flowers.  
NOTE:  This content was created before restrictions due to the Corona Virus.