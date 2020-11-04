Cauliflower Gnocchi by Mrs. Fritz's Homemade

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Jackie Lewandoski stopped by to learn how to make delicious homemade cauliflower gnocchi that's gluten free. Tracy Fritz of Mrs. Fritz's Homemade shows us how. For information on where to purchase Mrs. Fritz's Homemade, click here.

Recipe:

2 cups cooked cauliflower

4 cups cassava flour

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

3 tbsp. arrowroot powder

1/4 olive oil plus enough to make the dough workable

Puree cauliflower and add all ingredients to mixer. Add olive oil by tbsp. to make dough the consistency of play dough.

Scoop, roll, or shape into balls and flatten to promote the best thorough cooking. Add to boiling water and cook until they float. Time 2 minutes and remove from water and test to see if they are cooked through. Remove from water when cook and drain. Add your favorite sauce and enjoy.