x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

AMC Theatres offers $5 Tuesdays

Now through October, you can catch a movie at a discounted price at participating theaters.
Credit: AP
This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, March 19, 2021, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres announced that beginning, July 5, through the end of October, movies at AMC U.S. locations are just $5 plus tax for showtimes on Tuesdays.

To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, you need to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join.

In many areas around the country, the value through $5 Discount Tuesdays at AMC is significant. While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC, the base fee for premium experience movies is also $5.

To find an AMC Theatre near you, CLICK HERE.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Prince William Cheering On England Women's National Football Team