AMC Theatres offers $5 Tuesdays

Now through October, you can catch a movie at a discounted price at participating theaters.

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres announced that beginning, July 5, through the end of October, movies at AMC U.S. locations are just $5 plus tax for showtimes on Tuesdays.

To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, you need to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join.

In many areas around the country, the value through $5 Discount Tuesdays at AMC is significant. While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC, the base fee for premium experience movies is also $5.