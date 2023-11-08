Ain't no mural like an Office mural

Everyone stay calm, this new mural coming to Lackawanna Ave will feature some fan favorite characters (and also Toby).

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton is well known for being the setting of the popular television show The Office.

The final episode of the series ran in 2013, but it has continued to attract loyal viewers and new fans through streaming services.

That's why a new mural is coming to Lackawanna Avenue in the city.

Newswatch 16 found crews working on the project this afternoon.

When finished, it will be 86 feet wide, 27 feet tall, and is being designed to ensure its longevity.

The mural will feature portraits of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees, local landmarks referenced in the series, and famous quotes from the show.