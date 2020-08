ABC is airing a tribute to the late "Black Panther" star Sunday night.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — ABC will air "Black Panther" commercial-free Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 10:20 p.m. to honor Chadwick Boseman.

Following the movie, the network will air the ABC News special "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King" from 10:20 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of @MarvelStudios’ Black Panther followed by the @ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King.



Join ABC tonight at 8|7c. https://t.co/baH2VsyNTw pic.twitter.com/ATqyArVruY — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2020